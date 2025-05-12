Seven Detroit men charged in alleged statewide auto theft ring
Seven men from Detroit are facing several charges in connection with an alleged statewide auto theft ring, according to police.
Authorities uncovered the alleged theft ring after investigating an incident at a dealership in Pinckney, Michigan, last year.
In March 2024, police responded to a "suspicious situation" at the Pinckney Chrysler Dealership. When officers arrived, three vehicles took off at high speed. Officers stopped one of the vehicles, and Michigan State Police stopped another. A third driver trying to help one of the suspects was also caught.
A year-long investigation revealed the statewide theft ring, which led to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office's issuance of charges against seven people.
The following men were charged:
Desean Stanley, 20. Received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Using a Computer to Commit Crimes
- Conspiracy to Commit B&E with Intent
- Breaking and entering with Intent
- Conspiracy to Commit Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile
- Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)
- Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building
- Larceny in a Building
- Operating a Chop Shop
- Flee & Elude
- Driving With a Suspended License
- Reckless Driving
Detroit man, 22.
Conspiracy to Commit B&E
- Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Flee & Elude
- Malicious Destruction of Property over $50,000
Kristopher Hayes, 24. Received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Using a Computer to Commit Crimes (20 Counts)
- Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering with Intent
- Breaking and entering with intent
- Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Driving with an Automobile
- Unlawfully Driving with an Automobile (5 Counts)
- Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K
- Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building
- Larceny in a Building
- Habitual second offender
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing and Eluding
Detroit man, 25.
- Conspiracy to Commit B&E
- B&E
- Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five Counts)
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Fleeing and Eluding
- Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K
Dakarai Williams, 24. Received a $500,000 cash/surety bond
- Conspiracy to Commit B&E
- Breaking and Entering
- Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Fleeing and Eluding
- Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K
Detroit man, 20.
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Using a Computer to Commit Crimes
- Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering with Intent
- Breaking and Entering with Intent
- Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile
- Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)
- Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building
- Larceny in a Building
Detroit man, 23.
- Accessory After the Fact to a Felony (two counts)
- Felony Firearm
- Possession of Financial Transaction Information and Personal Identifying Information (5 Counts each)
- Using a Computer to Commit Crimes (five counts)
- Lying to Police
Police say the seventh suspect could not be connected to a conspiring criminal enterprise in connection with the theft in Pinckney, but other jurisdictions will be able to connect him. That suspect was also charged with five counts of financial crime and is accused of victimizing 50 people from across the country.