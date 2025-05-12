Seven Detroit men charged in alleged statewide auto theft ring

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

Seven men from Detroit are facing several charges in connection with an alleged statewide auto theft ring, according to police.

Authorities uncovered the alleged theft ring after investigating an incident at a dealership in Pinckney, Michigan, last year.

In March 2024, police responded to a "suspicious situation" at the Pinckney Chrysler Dealership. When officers arrived, three vehicles took off at high speed. Officers stopped one of the vehicles, and Michigan State Police stopped another. A third driver trying to help one of the suspects was also caught.

A year-long investigation revealed the statewide theft ring, which led to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office's issuance of charges against seven people.

The following men were charged:

Desean Stanley, 20. Received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Continuing Criminal Enterprise

Using a Computer to Commit Crimes

Conspiracy to Commit B&E with Intent

Breaking and entering with Intent

Conspiracy to Commit Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile

Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building

Larceny in a Building

Operating a Chop Shop

Flee & Elude

Driving With a Suspended License

Reckless Driving

Detroit man, 22.

Conspiracy to Commit B&E

Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)

Continuing Criminal Enterprise

Flee & Elude

Malicious Destruction of Property over $50,000

Kristopher Hayes, 24. Received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Continuing Criminal Enterprise

Using a Computer to Commit Crimes (20 Counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering with Intent

Breaking and entering with intent

Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Driving with an Automobile

Unlawfully Driving with an Automobile (5 Counts)

Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building

Larceny in a Building

Habitual second offender

Reckless Driving

Fleeing and Eluding

Detroit man, 25.

Conspiracy to Commit B&E

B&E

Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five Counts)

Continuing Criminal Enterprise

Fleeing and Eluding

Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K

Dakarai Williams, 24. Received a $500,000 cash/surety bond

Conspiracy to Commit B&E

Breaking and Entering

Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)

Continuing Criminal Enterprise

Fleeing and Eluding

Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K

Detroit man, 20.



Continuing Criminal Enterprise

Using a Computer to Commit Crimes

Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering with Intent

Breaking and Entering with Intent

Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile

Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (five counts)

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building

Larceny in a Building

Detroit man, 23.

Accessory After the Fact to a Felony (two counts)

Felony Firearm

Possession of Financial Transaction Information and Personal Identifying Information (5 Counts each)

Using a Computer to Commit Crimes (five counts)

Lying to Police

Police say the seventh suspect could not be connected to a conspiring criminal enterprise in connection with the theft in Pinckney, but other jurisdictions will be able to connect him. That suspect was also charged with five counts of financial crime and is accused of victimizing 50 people from across the country.