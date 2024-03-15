Two Detroit men accused of stealing Dodge Chargers from Pinckney dealership

PINCKNEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit men have been charged in connection to allegedly stealing Dodge Chargers from a dealership in Pinckney on Sunday, officials said.

Desean Stanley, 18, of Detroit (left), and Armarion Gaskin, 17, of Detroit (right), have been charged in connection to allegedly stealing vehicles from the Pinckney Chrysler Dealership. Pinckney Police Department

Desean Stanley, 18, of Detroit was charged with 12 felony counts in connection to this incident. He was arraigned on March 12 and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Armarion Gaskin, 21, also of Detroit, was charged with one felony count. He was also arraigned and given a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, Pinckney police officers responded to a "suspicious situation" at the Pinckney Chrysler Dealership.

As officers responded to the area, a traffic stop on a vehicle was initiated by a Pinckney officer. Police say as soon as that officer activated its lights, three new Dodge vehicles fled the area at a high speed.

Other agencies responded to assist, and Brighton police stopped a white Dodge Charger and confirmed it was one of the vehicles from the dealership.

Another vehicle from the dealership was stopped by a Michigan State Police trooper.

A 17-year-old from Warren was also involved in this incident, and officials say they are seeking charges through the juvenile court system.

The investigation is ongoing. Pinckney police are seeking other suspects involved.