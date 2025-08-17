Saginaw doctor, 61, charged with 23 counts of Medicaid fraud

Body of missing 15-year-old Detroit boy found in cemetery and more top stories

A Saginaw, Michigan, physician has been charged with 23 counts of Medicaid fraud, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

Dr. James Carthron, 61, allegedly billed the Medicaid program for 23 phone consultations that never happened between May 31, 2024, and Sept. 27, 2024.

According to the attorney general's office, Carthron ran PRN Urgent Care until it closed in 2023.

Carthron was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday at the East Lansing 54B District Court. A judge gave him a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

"Millions of Michigan residents rely on the Medicaid program for their healthcare services, and we must defend it from fraud and bad actors," Nessel said in a news release on Friday.

Cathron is scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Friday, and a preliminary examination on Aug. 28. If convicted, he faces up to 92 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1.15 million.

The Health Care Fraud Division of the attorney general's office is handling the case.