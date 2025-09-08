Runner-up $1 million Powerball ticket purchased online in Michigan

Car slams into building during fatal crash; Lions fans optimistic despite loss; other top stories

Another runner-up Powerball winner is reported in Michigan, with a $1 million payout waiting for them after Saturday's drawing.

The Michigan Lottery reported that Saturday's drawing for a near-record Powerball jackpot prize included a $1 million winning ticket in Michigan with someone matching the numbers on all five white balls in the multi-state lottery drawing.

This is a runner-up prize as a jackpot winner has to match all five white balls along with an additional number on the Powerball. Saturday's winning Michigan ticket was purchased online, according to the Michigan Lottery.

There were two jackpot winners during Saturday's drawing, Powerball officials said, with the those tickets purchased in Missouri and Texas.

During the Powerball jackpot spike last week, two runner-up tickets were purchased in Metro Detroit. Those wins were a $2 million ticket from the Sept. 3 drawing and a $1 million ticket from the Sept. 1 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot has now reset to an estimated $20 million for Monday's drawing.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cost $2 each.