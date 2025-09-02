Michigan lottery player wins $1 million Powerball runner-up prize

While the jackpot prize in the Powerball lottery is still growing and up for grabs, someone in Metro Detroit did win a $1 million runner-up prize in Monday's drawing.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at the CVS Pharmacy at 18585 East Warren Avenue, according to a report Tuesday from the Michigan Lottery. This person matched all five white balls in the drawing, and with that they took one of the runner-up prizes.

This Michigan ticket was one of 10 $1 million prizes won during Monday's drawing; there were also two $2 million prizes won across the country.

While the runner-up prizes are noticeable, it's the Powerball jackpot numbers that get headlines and sometimes break records.

The Powerball jackpot will reach at least $1.3 billion for the drawing on Wednesday night, moving up closer to the multi-state lottery game's all-time record. The jackpot rolls over with additional funds every time numbers are drawn with no exact match of all five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number.

The Powerball game numbers are pulled at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in Florida. Tickets are $2 each and are sold in most states.

The last time someone from Michigan won a Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1, 2024.