$2 million Powerball runner-up ticket purchased in Detroit, Michigan Lottery officials say

While no one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, Michigan Lottery officials say there was a $2 million runner-up ticket purchased in Detroit.

"Congratulations to Michigan's newest millionaire," Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in the announcement.

This is the second time in a week that a Michigan ticket picked up a runner-up prize in the multi-state Powerball lottery. A $1 million prize was won during Monday's drawing.

Wednesday's $2 million ticket was purchased at Sunkiss Market at 13535 Puritan Street.

The lucky player matched the five white balls – 03-16-29-61-69 – in last night's Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize. Because they added a Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $2 million. They did not match the Powerball number of 22, which would have resulted in the jackpot win.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at $1.7 billion, which will be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. This has an estimated cash value of $770.3 million. The top two also were Powerball jackpots, won in 2022 and 2023.

Powerball tickets cost $2, with a Power Play option that increases the prize money for some tickets. Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.