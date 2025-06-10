Royal Oak mayor, residents speak out about disrespect at public meetings

City leaders in Royal Oak, Michigan, say some residents are getting too rowdy at public meetings.

At times, public meetings tend to get heated. Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fournier says disruptions and harassment have gotten so out of hand over the last few months that it has affected folks in the community.

CBS Detroit

"Typically, I've been able to address those (disruptions) by taking recesses, taking breaks and getting the meeting back in order, being very respectful of everyone present. But lately, I've been receiving some honest criticism from folks about how they feel intimidated to come to our public meeting and to participate in those meetings. You might hear folks in the background hemming and hawing, saying, 'Sit down.' People will start yelling at the city commission, they'll start clapping and interrupting," said Fournier.

The mayor took to social media ahead of Monday's city commission meeting, ultimately saying disrespect will no longer be tolerated.

For 50-year Royal Oak resident Katherine Howell, respect goes both ways.

"I have watched and seen how disrespectful the leadership is in Royal Oak," Howell said.

Howell says she doesn't go to meetings often, but the one time she did a few months ago, she was shut down during one of her three minutes of public comment by the mayor.

"I'm a rule follower. When I came to the mic, the mayor said to me, 'Mrs. Howell, you've allotted your time.' I was appalled. He did not say the words, but it felt like he was saying to me shut up and sit down," said Howell.

Other residents like Rachel Carter are disappointed that tensions have led to turmoil.

"I know that things can get emotional and heated, but I thought it was kind of sad the mayor had to call out people and basically tell them to behave. Tensions can run high, emotions can run high, but I think we just need to take a deep breath and be respectful of one another," Carter said.

The mayor says he's committed to ensuring meetings remain civil moving forward.

"Let's just have mutual respect. If we agree to disagree, that's great. Please come. We showed last night that we have a welcoming environment, it takes all of us to make these decisions, and let's make sure every voice is heard," said Fournier.