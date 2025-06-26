Royal Oak doctor facing human trafficking and drug charges

A Royal Oak, Michigan, doctor accused of arranging sex with human trafficking victims and buying drugs has been charged.

Neurologist Gireesh Velugubanti, 49, is charged with a human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury/commercial sexual activity and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance less than 50 grams. He will be arraigned in the 46th District Court.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Velugubanti was allegedly a customer of the Sonesta Suites trafficking ring that involved three other suspects facing trafficking charges. Prosecutors say text messages between Velugubanti and one of the suspects showed an arrangement for commercial sex and drugs. The messages also showed the doctor allegedly expressed unhappiness with one of the sex workers and told the other suspect that the victim's "free medical care" may end, prosecutors said in a news release.

"Purchasing sex with trafficked women isn't a victimless crime. It is abuse," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This defendant and men like him, often living comfortable lives, prey on victims who have been denied personal agency or freedom by traffickers. Sex trafficking only exists because so-called 'customers' create an economic incentive. They will be held accountable."

McDonald added, "This defendant's alleged behavior is especially shocking. According to police investigations, he effectively ransomed health care in order to exploit one or more victims. The first rule of the medical profession is to 'do no harm.' There are few things a doctor can do more harmful than to allegedly expect sex as a condition for care."