Rochester Hills splash pad reopens after mass shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A splash pad in Rochester Hills has reopened to the public this week after a mass shooting injured nine people, including two children.

There are new signs and structures have been repainted.

"Looks very peaceful, I like it," said George Ionita, a Rochester Hills resident.

Ionita visits the Brookland Splash Pad every few days to grab a new book from the community bookcase. He said he is happy to see it back open after the mass shooting that devastated the community.

"I think it's a good idea because people will make the difference how it was before and how it is now; they have a new perception of something new," Ionita said.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett said the city placed signs reminding residents that mental health resources are always available to the community. Structures were also repainted, and some of the sprayers were used.

Investigators said on June 15, a 42-year-old man, who was believed to be suffering from mental health issues, opened fire at the splash pad. There were no fatalities, and one person remains in the hospital.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the shooter died by suicide when police surrounded his Shelby Township.

"It's not something that's easy to forget," Ionita said.

Ionita said he believes it's going to be tough to move on from the painful memory of the shooting, but said he also believes this community is strong enough to do it.

"I think it will take time for people to get over what happened here and have trust to come back," he said.