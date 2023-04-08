Red Cross shelters Detroit apartment fire victims

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven people were injured and dozens displaced after an apartment fire in Detroit. Fire crews deemed the five-story complex on La Salle Blvd. and West Davison a total loss.

Resident Pat McMikel said thankfully she was still awake around 3:30 a.m. when the fire broke out.

"When my brother opened the door he goes, 'grab your stuff get out of here, get out. Everybody get out of here now," said McMikel. "This building just poof."

Detroit police said there was a shooting death at the same apartment complex on Wednesday, an adult man was found dead. Some residents said they fear the fire was a form of retaliation.

McMikel and nine other displaced residents are staying at a Red Cross shelter at the Adam Butzel Complex.

"We're offering them a safe place to sleep, cots, blankets, toiletries, food, and just general care and comfort," said volunteer Jay Gardiner.

Gardiner said they will provide them with shelter and support until every resident has a place to stay. Anyone displaced by the fire who needs help can call 800-Red Cross.