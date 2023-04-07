Watch CBS News
More than 20 people displaced after apartment fire in Detroit

By Andres Gutierrez

(CBS DETROIT) - Eleven people were taken to the hospital Friday morning following a fire at an apartment complex in Detroit. 

Fire crews responded to the fire at the five-story complex on La Salle Boulevard and West Davison Street around 3:35 a.m. Friday. 

Officials say more than 60 firefighters were on scene and that most people were rescued from the second and third floors. All residents of the building have been accounted for. 

One person was transported for smoke inhalation while others were hospitalized for minors burns and bruises. 

Red Cross officials were working with 20 other residents who were displaced by the fire. 

