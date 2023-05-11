Michigan company recalls pork rind products due to no federal inspection

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan-based company is recalling more than 1,100 pounds of pork rind products after it was determined the items were produced without a federal inspection.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the items were produced by Mitten Gourmet LLC from Sept. 9, 2021, through May 5, 2023. Officials say the items, which were shipped nationwide, do not have the USDA mark of inspection because the company is not a federally inspected establishment.

The following items are subject to recall:

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "PIZZA Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "BUFFALO Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "JALAPENO Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "BARBECUE Pork Rinds"

2-ounce clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet "SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds"

Click here to see photos of package labels.

USDA officials say there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. Anyone who purchased the items are advised not to eat them and should be thrown away or returned to the place they purchased them.