Rep. Rashida Tlaib seeks reelection in Michigan 12th District race against GOP challenger James Hooper

MINNEAPOLIS — In Michigan's 12th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the original members of "The Squad," is hoping to stave off challenger James Hooper.

The 12th District encompasses a large swath of Metro Detroit, including such areas as Livonia, Westland, Dearborn Heights, Redford Charter Township and Southfield.

Tlaib handily won the district in 2022 with 70.8% of the vote.

The candidates

Tlaib is a former social worker and Michigan state Representative. She was, alongside fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, among the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Tlaib, a Detroit native, began her tenure in the U.S. House by almost immediately calling for then-President Trump to be impeached. He would ultimately be impeached twice while in office.

Tlaib began serving on the Committee on Financial Services in 2019.

Hooper is Wayne County Chairman who grew up on the east side of Detroit, his campaign website details, and "has served overseas in the mission field with Samaritan's Purse in Liberia."

The key issues

On the eve of her election to the U.S. House, Tlaib identified immigration reform as her top priority.

"I went to a predominantly African-American school. I didn't even understand our immigration system. I knew my parents immigrated here. I think growing up in a community where your neighbors are impacted directly, it's hard. And talking about walls and separation and detaining children. I think the immigration system, we have dehumanized it," Tlaib said.

Tlaib has been highly critical of the war in Gaza during 2024. She is the only Palestinian American in Congress, and the U.S. House voted to censure her by a vote of 234 to 188, with 22 Democrats joining all but 4 Republicans. In an emotional speech on the House floor after the vote, Tlaib said her comments on Israel had been directed at its government and asked her colleagues not supportive of a cease-fire to consider the plight of Palestinians.

"I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable," she said. "We are human beings, just like anyone else."

A day after she was censured, Republicans in the Michigan Senate called for Tlaib to resign from office.

Hooper's campaign materials identify him as a "liberty-minded conservative Republican," and said he "is unapologetically PRO-LIFE from conception to natural death. He has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with other Pro-Life advocates, and will continue to be a strong and relentless voice for LIFE in the U.S. House of Representatives at this most critical time."

He also said that the "2nd Amendment is non-negotiable," "will advocate for the swift reduction and rapid elimination of the Federal Department of Education," and said he believes "no person should be required to carry 'papers' or a vaccination passport."