Michigan GOP senators urge Rep. Rashida Tlaib to resign

(CBS DETROIT) - All of the Republicans in the Michigan Senate signed a resolution calling for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to resign from office over her response to the Israel-Hamas war.

The resolution was introduced by Sen. Aric Nesbitt, who on social media said, "Congresswoman Tlaib is not fit to serve within the dignified office she holds, and Michigan's leaders should unite their voices in calling for her resignation. This is not a partisan issue, but an issue of common moral decency."

It comes a day after the House voted to censure Tlaib for "promoting false narratives" and "calling for the destruction of the state of Israel" in her comments about the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"Whereas, United States Representative Rashida Tlaib, elected to serve Michigan's 12th Congressional District in the 118th Congress, has responded to these terrorist attacks in an insensitive and inappropriate fashion," the resolution stated. "Representative Tlaib refused to condemn Hamas in her initial response to the October 7 attacks."

In addition, the resolution states, "Whereas, Representative Tlaib's hurtful comments and behavior have been widely condemned by people of multiple faiths and elected officials from both parties. Her statements have caused great pain for untold numbers of Michiganders, including many of the over 87,000 Jewish Americans and 2,5000 Israeli citizens who call this state home."

Here is the entire resolution:

The House voted 234 to 188 to censure Tlaib on Tuesday, Oct. 7. After the vote, Tlaib gave a speech on the House floor, where she said, "I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable. The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me."

Tlaib is the second House member that has been censured in 2023. California Rep. Adam Schiff was censured in June for his part in the investigations into former President Donald Trump.

