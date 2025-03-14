Watch CBS News
A rainy, windy weekend in store for Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

Warming near 70 today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/14/2025
Warming near 70 today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/14/2025 03:04

A strong low-pressure system will bring an assortment of weather elements to Southeast Michigan through the weekend. Grab an umbrella, and a backup umbrella in case the first one is defeated by the gusty winds.

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k1.png
A warm front will lift through southern Michigan Friday night bringing widespread showers. Embedded thunderstorms will also be possible but are expected to weaken through the night.

forecast-low-temperatures.png
Warm air continues to move in Friday night and will keep overnight temperatures elevated in the 50s.

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction2.png
Southerly winds with gusts increase overnight into Saturday and are expected to reach into the 40 mph range Saturday late morning and through the afternoon. Don't be surprised if you see a wind advisory pop up Saturday late morning through the afternoon.

high-temps-tomorrow.png
Temperatures will reach into the low 70s on Saturday with drier conditions from late morning through the afternoon.

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k2.png
There is another chance of thunderstorms late Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front moves through, with locally heavy rainfall possible. More rain chances Sunday as cold air filters back in, resulting in temperatures dropping throughout the day and lows back in the 20s Sunday night.

weekend-left.png
We could see between a half-inch to an inch of rain between Friday night and Sunday.

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

