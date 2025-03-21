Rain and snow in store for Southeast Michigan for the first weekend of spring

True to Michigan, the seasons do not dictate the weather. Temperatures this weekend will be below, but close, to normal for this time of year. However, chances for rain and snow may not be the first thing on our minds when thinking about springtime.

There are two rounds of precipitation for the weekend. The first round will come in late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Rain is expected anytime after 3 a.m., but a cold front will change that rain over to snow as temperatures continue to drop. No accumulation is expected, but the brunt of the system should be pushing its way through Southeast Michigan between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. The remaining snowflakes and raindrops will push out by around 8 a.m., and sunshine will be in full force Saturday afternoon.

The second round of precipitation will come late afternoon/early evening Sunday. By around 5 p.m., we should see the onset of rain moving in and quickly mixing with snow. This system will continue overnight and the remaining showers will come to an end on Monday. There is a small chance minor accumulations may be on grassy surfaces in the Thumb.