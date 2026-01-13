Protesters gather outside Motor City Casino as Trump delivers remarks to Detroit Economic Club

While President Trump was speaking to the Detroit Economic Club inside the Motor City Casino on Tuesday, dozens of people gathered outside the building to protest his visit.

At its peak, the number swelled to more than 200 people at the protest, which was organized by the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action (BAMN). Organizers say their main message is simple: "President Trump is not welcome in Detroit."

"We are saying no to Trump's police state and no to his war on Venezuela," said organizer Kate Stenvig, an organizer, said. "Trump's aim is to build a fascist movement that is scapegoating and terrorizing immigrants and all of the American people."

The rally began at Cass Park at noon. People came from all over the Metro Detroit area to voice their concerns about the Trump administration.

"He has only his friends in mind when it comes to decisions that he's making. And we, the American people, are not his friends. His friends are the billionaires," said Kelly Quesnberry, a protester.

The crowd of people then started their march through the streets to the Motor City Casino, where Mr. Trump spoke.

"I think it's laughable. The tariffs are hurting all our small businesses. They're hurting our farmers. They're hurting the whole ... world, but America's getting the worst of it. Small businesses are going out of business. You know, people can't afford to buy groceries," said Jennifer Taylor, from Livingston County.

Protestors briefly clashed with Detroit police outside the venue. A video showed an officer pushing a man back and stopping him from getting closer.

After forming a line outside of the casino for about 20 minutes, police redirected the group to Temple and Trumball streets, where the numbers grew, joining forces with another rally.

"Doing something is better than doing nothing. If you're not OK with what's going on, not only vote, but do something. Find an organization you can be a part of and participate with to try to create the change we want to see in this country," Taylor said.

Aside from that one interaction with police officers, the protest was peaceful. Organizers also said that they believe their movement is only getting stronger.