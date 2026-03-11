Protesters rally against Southfield office space to be leased by federal officials

Michigan state and local leaders joined people in Southfield to speak out against an office space that they say will be leased out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The building is located off Lahser between the Lodge Freeway and Interstate 696.

"REDICO wants us to believe this lease is just for some innocent government office, but do we really believe that?" said Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib was one of the several political leaders who spoke at a protest on Wednesday with concerns over who would be using the building.

In February, the city of Southfield said the space would be used to support administrative and legal functions on behalf of ICE. Southfield officials said they were also informed that ICE enforcement officers will not operate out of that location.

A representative with REDICO told CBS News Detroit they have been transparent with the community that this lease is not with ICE, but with the U.S. General Services Administration for "general office use only." REDICO said in a statement last month that "the terms of this lease allow GSA to utilize the space for any of its departments."

However, protesters don't believe that to be true.

"So we're here to stand up and push back and represent our true communities' values. There is a rot from ICE from the top to the bottom," said state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Bloomfield.

"Shame on REDICO, and for all the tenants in that building, stand with us and cancel your lease with REDICO," said Tlaib.

Lauren Fink with Southfield Neighbors Action Committee was also at Wednesday's rally and shared her concerns for the community she and her children call home.

"In early February, we learned that OPLA, the lawyers for ICE, the people whose job it is to defend the agency's many abuses, who decide how big a child's cage can legally be, renting space five minutes from our neighborhood," said Fink.

However, REDICO told CBSNews Detroit that the terms of the lease prohibit any law enforcement, detention or similar activity from occurring on the property, and if those terms are violated, REDICO is "prepared to fully enforce the agreement."