ICE to lease administrative office space in Southfield, city says

The City of Southfield says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will lease office space in its Metro Detroit community.

The U.S. General Services Administration has executed a lease for office space at Oakland Towne Square, according to a city press release issued late Wednesday. The office complex is near the Lodge Freeway and Interstate 696.

The space will be used to support administrative and legal functions on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Southfield officials said they were also informed that ICE enforcement officers will not operate out of that location.

City officials said that Oakland Towne Square is a privately owned commercial property, zoned for general office use. The city does not have the authority to allow or reject specific tenants as long as the proposed use itself follows zoning and regulatory rules.

"The City recognizes that residents may have questions regarding this development. The City of Southfield remains committed to transparency, factual communication, and ensuring the community understands the scope of municipal authority in matters involving private commercial property," the press release said.

"As additional verified information becomes available, updates will be shared with the public," city officials said.

The increased activities of ICE across the country under the current Trump administration have attracted a lot of attention.

Congressional lawmakers are currently stalled out on Department of Homeland Security funding, the last piece that needs to be settled for the current federal budget cycle. Immigration enforcement would continue for the immediate future, even if the DHS budget technically runs out, as the agency received additional funds last year through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

In Metro Detroit, students at several Southeast Michigan high schools have led or participated in walkouts in recent days to protest recent ICE activities.

And Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced during an ICE Response Roundtable panel discussion she hosted in Detroit that the state AG office has set up an online portal specifically to collect reports of immigration actions in the state.