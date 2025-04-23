Trump returning to Michigan next week for first time since election

President Trump is set to visit Michigan next week for the first time since he won the battleground state in the 2024 election.

Mr. Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed on X that he will be in the state on Tuesday — one day before the Trump administration reaches the 100-day mark. The Detroit News first reported on the president's upcoming visit.

"President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate the first 100 days," Leavitt said in the post. Leavitt did not say where the president was going to be and what he was going to discuss.

The president last visited Michigan the night before the November election, the same place he visited on the eve of the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the president twice at the White House in the last two months. The Democratic governor, who is finishing out her second term, discussed jobs and tariffs, the economy and manufacturing. The meetings came as Mr. Trump announced tariffs on foreign-made cars and auto parts, a move praised by United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain.

On Wednesday, Michigan auto dealers, feeling the impact of the tariff policies, took their concerns to Whitmer.

"When we have an economy that's sputtering because of national policy, it's going to impact our ability to fund our schools and build roads," Whitmer said. "Every one of us pays for this, and Michiganders pay more dearly than anyone else in the country when we've got indiscriminate tariffs that policy's changing constantly. It's hurting every industry."