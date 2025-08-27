Community honors Minneapolis Catholic school shooting victims at prayer services, vigil

Groups around the Twin Cities metro held services to honor and pray for the two children killed and 17 others injured in Wednesday's shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis held a prayer service Wednesday night at Academy of Holy Angels high school in Richfield, located about two miles south of Annunciation.

"We look for the words that are able to express inexpressible grief. We look for those symbols that might bring some hope," Archbishop Bernard Hebda said at the service.

A vigil is held at the Academy of Holy Angels High School in Richfield, Minnesota, on Aug. 27, 2025, hours after two kids were killed in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. WCCO

City Church, a nondenominational church less than a mile east of Annunciation on West 54th Street, held a prayer service of its own. Matt McKay, who was in attendance, said it was reassuring to see residents come out to the services.

"It really means a lot to come together ... realize there's still good in this world," McKay said. "People still care about each other. It's important for a community to be a community."

Protect Minnesota and the Minnesota chapter of the group Moms Demand Action held a vigil at Lynnhurst Park, about a mile northwest of Annunciation in southwest Minneapolis.

Children hold candles at a vigil at Lynnhurst Park in Minneapolis on Aug. 27, 2025, for the victims of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. WCCO

Minneapolis City Councilmember Emily Koski said at the vigil that the next few days will be "beyond difficult" for students heading back to school.

"How are these students, next Tuesday, when it's going to be their first day, how are they going to go to school?" Koski said. "I hope that each and every one of you looks around, because the strength, the love, the hope that I see here tonight, being with all of you, take that. Hold it. Wake up that morning and go to school. Be there together."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was also in attendance at the Lynnhurst vigil.

"We shouldn't just think of these kids as somebody else's kids. Think of them as your own kids. Think about the last thing you told your son or daughter when you said goodbye to them this morning. The gentle kiss on the cheek. A few kind words. Shoving them a pack of applesauce. You should be able to do that with the confidence that you're going to see them again that evening," Frey said.

An interfaith service is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis.

Pope Leo XIV expressed his "profound sorrow" for the victims via a telegram that was shared by Hebda during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones," the Pope's message said.

Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer also spoke on Wednesday afternoon.

"We can't change the past, but we can do something about the future," DeBoer said. "There's an African proverb that says, 'When you pray, move your feet.' So I beg you, I ask you to please pray, but don't stop with your words. Let's make a difference and support this community, these children, these families, these teachers."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that everyone injured in the shooting is expected to survive, and that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.