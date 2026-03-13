Gas station awning collapses in Sterling Heights as high winds hit Southeast Michigan

The high winds in Southeast Michigan on Thursday have caused damage in communities and are blamed for a gas station awning collapsing in Sterling Heights.

Some of the pumps at the gas station on 18 Mile Road will be out of commission for a while after residents said the sound of the awning collapsing could be heard down the block.

"I was just working, I had a couple of customers, and I just heard a big like thump," said Randy Putrus. "I've never seen something like that in my life."

Wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour wreaked damage in Southeast Michigan on Friday, including thousands of power outages. A high wind warning went into effect early Friday and will remain in effect for Metro Detroit until about 10 p.m. Friday.

A man who didn't want to appear on camera told CBS News Detroit that, given the high wind speed, he wasn't surprised to see the awning coming down, especially because the pillars holding it up aren't brick.

The challenge now for the gas station is to rebuild.