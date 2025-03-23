Mail carriers rally in Michigan to keep United States Postal Service public

Mail carriers across Michigan are rallying against the possible move of privatizing the United States Postal Service.

Both President Trump and Elon Musk have voiced support for making the agency a private entity.

Multiple rallies across Michigan and the country Sunday called to keep the USPS public.

The demonstrations come as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy signaled plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars in the agency's budget as part of a joint effort with the Department of Government Efficiency.

"You have residents that — if you live in a rural community — your delivery could be effected," John Odegard, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 434 in Ann Arbor said. "Universal delivery: right now, you pay the same price to send a letter to Guam if you want. If it's not profitable, if they were to privatize the postal service, the powers that be, it could cost you a heck of a lot more."

The Postal Service in November reported its annual loss broadened to nearly $10 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024.

Note: The above video first aired on March 22, 2024