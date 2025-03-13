USPS to cut 10,000 workers through voluntary early retirement program

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress in a letter Thursday that the USPS aims to eliminate 10,000 jobs using a voluntary early retirement program over the next 30 days to reduce costs at the financially strapped U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS employs roughly 635,000 people. The retirement program was announced on Jan. 13.

DeJoy also confirmed that the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, is now working with USPS.

"Last night I signed an agreement with the General Services Administration and DOGE representatives to assist us in identifying and achieving further efficiencies," he wrote.

The move is "seen as a way of making DOGE happy," one person familiar with the plans tells CBS News.

DeJoy first met with DOGE representatives on Monday, this person said.

The postmaster general recently announced plans to step down from a role he was appointed to by President Trump. The White House has yet to nominate a successor.

The Postal Service in November reported its annual loss broadened to nearly $10 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024.

