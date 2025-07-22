Charges filed over Port Huron-area 100 mph chase where toddler was in stolen vehicle

Toddler found safe in back seat of stolen vehicle that crashed after 100 mph pursuit

Toddler found safe in back seat of stolen vehicle that crashed after 100 mph pursuit

Toddler found safe in back seat of stolen vehicle that crashed after 100 mph pursuit

Kidnapping and other charges have been filed against a juvenile who was arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Port Huron, Michigan, area.

A toddler was asleep in the back seat of the vehicle and was found unharmed after the suspect crashed into other parked vehicles in Macomb County Thursday night.

The vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Port Huron. Police reported the pursuit speeds reached over 100 mph at times, with multiple law enforcement agencies from St. Clair and Macomb counties involved in the call.

The suspect has been charged with kidnapping, child enticement, unlawful imprisonment, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, Port Huron police said Tuesday.

The juvenile remains lodged at the Macomb Juvenile Detention Facility.

The above video originally aired July 18.