Toddler found safe in back seat of stolen vehicle that crashed after 100 mph pursuit

A toddler was found unharmed in the back seat of a stolen vehicle after a police pursuit reached over 100 mph Thursday night in Southeast Michigan.

The details of the vehicle theft and resulting chase in St. Clair and Macomb counties were related in reports by the Port Huron Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff's office.

The vehicle was stolen about 9 p.m. by a male juvenile from a gas station in the area of Pine Grove Avenue and Hancock Street in Port Huron, the reports said. A toddler was asleep in the vehicle's back seat at the time.

A Marysville Police officer saw the stolen vehicle on Interstate 94 near Gratiot Road / Exit 266, and attempted to stop it. But the driver sped off, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. A deputy from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office then saw the vehicle on westbound I-94 south of County Line Road.

"The vehicle failed to stop and continued to flee from police putting themselves, the child, the public and law enforcement in danger," deputies said.

Speeds reached over 100 mph during the chase, Port Huron police said.

Deputies related that at one point, the driver exited onto 23 Mile Road and then re-entered the interstate.

The pursuit ended as the suspect crashed into multiple parked cars near the Sugarbush Tavern off 21 Mile Road near Sugarbush Road in Chesterfield, which is in Macomb County.

Emergency medical personnel checked the child, who was found unharmed and cleared at the scene.

The driver, whom deputies identified as "a juvenile with a lengthy criminal history," was immediately taken into custody. The suspect has since been lodged at Macomb Juvenile Detention Facility.

Other agencies assisting on this call included Marysville Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Chesterfield Police Department.

"We want to thank the Marysville Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, and Chesterfield Township Police Department for their swift response and teamwork in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe resolution," the Port Huron report said.

"Great work by deputies, officers and Central Dispatch today. When a child is involved, situations are certainly more heightened and we are all grateful the child was unharmed in this instance," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said about the incident.

Port Huron police ask that anyone with information to share on this matter do so through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, at the City of Port Huron website or through the Port Huron PD app on Apple or Android devices. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and their message/tip to 847411.