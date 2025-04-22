How Pope Francis' death impacted Detroit's Latino Catholic community

With the world mourning the death of Pope Francis, his passing is particularly significant for Detroit's Latino community.

As the first Latin American and non-European pope in more than 1,000 years, Pope Francis's presence as the head of one of the world's largest religions was more than historical.

Father Tony Blount of Most Holy Redeemer Church says it gave millions of Latinos around the world a chance to see one of their own in a place they never had before.

"The Catholics here really live their faith. It is central to their lives," said Blount.

The vicar says the loss is bigger than just one believer and pushes him to offer his parishioners all the support they need as they navigate this new period of transition.

"As a priest, you have to really stretch yourself because Latinos love their faith, and they want to celebrate that faith and live it, and you have to be available for that," said Blount.

While nearly 95% of Holy Redeemer's population is Latino, parish school principal Sister Kateri Burbee says the community's reverence for the late pontiff extends beyond culture.

"I wouldn't say it was very explicitly that they had this devotion, because he comes from a Latin American country, but it's just in general, just because he is our Holy Father," said Sr. Burbee.

As the Catholic church approaches a major change, Burbee says she hopes to incorporate the selection process into the curriculum and encourage students, both young and old, to learn as much as they can.

"My plan is to explain it to the students, but then to know that we're all supposed to be united in prayer across the universal church, everywhere throughout the world," she said.

Blount and Burbee say their parish is focusing on sending their prayers to Rome as the pope's funeral approaches on Saturday and the start of the papal conclave soon after.