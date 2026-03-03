Pontiac man charged in fatal crash that killed mom, 2 children

A Pontiac man has been charged in connection with an August 2025 fatal crash that killed a mother and her two sons, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Tomas Alvarado Jr., 21, is charged with three counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious injury. If convicted, Alvarado faces up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say Alvarado was driving south on Joslyn Road around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, when he crossed the center line and left the roadway. Alvarado then struck several poles and signs, deputies said, before hitting 37-year-old Deniquah Reed's vehicle, which was waiting at a red light on Montcalm Avenue.

Reed, her 6-year-old son, Dior, and her 4-year-old son, Dex, were killed in the crash. Reed's 9-year-old daughter was seriously injured but has since recovered.

"Driving a multiple-thousand pound vehicle requires our full and complete attention," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "This a tragic reminder of that fact and the penalties that await when driving is not safely executed. Our prayers are with the family and friends of those lost.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Alvarado was arraigned on Monday and released on bond. He surrendered to the court after being informed of the charges against him, authorities said.