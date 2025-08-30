Three killed, including two kids, in Pontiac crash; two seriously injured

Two kids and a 37-year-old motorist are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a crash in Pontiac, Michigan, on Friday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash in the area of Montcalm Street and Joslyn Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Multiple 911 callers reported that a vehicle had gone airborne and a child had possibly been ejected, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators say a 21-year-old motorist driving a 2022 Honda Civic crossed into oncoming traffic on Joslyn Road and then left the roadway. The Honda struck multiple signs and poles before it collided with a 2025 Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped at a red light on Montcalm Road.

According to the sheriff's office, a 37-year-old Pontiac resident driving the Chevrolet died at the scene. A 6-year-old and a 4-year-old riding in the Chevy, also from Pontiac, were taken to the hospital where they later died.

A 9-year-old passenger in the Chevy and the Honda driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. The child was in critical condition on Saturday afternoon, and the driver, from Pontiac, was in stable condition.

"This unimaginable tragedy has taken the lives of a parent and two young children," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a written statement. "Our investigators will work tirelessly to determine the full circumstances of this incident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they navigate this profound loss."

The sheriff's office says speed is a factor in the crash.