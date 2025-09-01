Pontiac family shares stories of relatives killed in fatal crash

Pontiac community responds after woman, two of her kids killed in crash

A family is sharing cherished stories and memories after a woman and two of her children were killed Friday night in a crash in Pontiac, Michigan.

Denita Reed and Dia Irelan spoke about Deniquah Reed and her two sons, 7-year-old Dior, and 4-year-old Dex.

"All we need is prayer. We want prayers. Prayer and closure," Dia Irelan, Deniquah's cousin, said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a Honda Civic driven by a 21-year-old man crashed into Deniquah's vehicle at a high rate of speed.

"They were stopped at a red light, and they didn't even see this coming. My daughter didn't even have a chance to get away," Denita Reed, Deniquah's mother, said.

The news about the fatal crash was delivered by deputies while Reed was at work.

"When I saw them standing there, I knew then it was something wrong," Reed said.

The loss of her only child and two of her grandchildren has been an unthinkable tragedy.

"Honestly, after all this, I don't, I didn't even want to live anymore, because I felt like I lost everything, but I didn't," Reed said.

That's because her 9-year-old granddaughter Demi survived the crash. The girl was listed in critical condition at a local hospital Saturday afternoon. But by Monday, she was reported to be in stable condition her family expects her to be released within the week.

"Her heart is broken," Reed said.

Deniquah's cousin Dia set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. The fundraiser has surpassed its initial goal of $50,000 but more support is welcome.

"I never imagined receiving so much love and support that people care enough to reach out and help us," Reed said.

Dior was a car enthusiast, she said, and Dex followed football closely.

Their mother was a beloved and well-known bartender at Dogwood's Kitchen and Bar in Pontiac. She went by Betty, her family said.

Meanwhile, Demi is expected to return home this week.

"Only God can hear heal our hearts from this, no one else can, and I just thank everyone," Reed said.

The above video originally aired Aug. 30.