Photo shoot celebrates 50th anniversary of "The Young and the Restless"

"The Young and the Restless" is preparing to celebrate its golden milestone! The cast of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning CBS show ahead of its 50th broadcast anniversary on March 26 gathered for a celebratory group photo to mark the incredible milestone.

The photo includes members of the current cast — including veteran stars Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden, Eileen Davidson, Beth Maitland, Jess Walton, Peter Bergman and Christian Le Blanc — dressed to the nines in front of a golden backdrop.

Other actors featured in the shot include Tracey E. Bregman, Christel Khalil, Kate Linder, Bryton James, Melissa Claire Egan, Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Courtney Hope, Brytni Sarpy, X, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Lauralee Bell, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan and Michael Graziadei.

"The Young and the Restless" kicked off its 50th season Friday, Sept. 30, returning as CBS' longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades of romance and rivalry all season, including its March 26 broadcast anniversary, building off classic storylines with the return appearances of fan favorites and more intrigue and family drama for the iconic characters.

"The Young and the Restless" is broadcast on weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the show's executive producer. The co-executive producer and head writer is Josh Griffith.