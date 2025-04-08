Pedestrian killed on Southfield Freeway; police say he was struck by multiple vehicles

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on the Southfield Freeway, the Michigan State Police reported.

The accident was called in about 11:15 p.m. with numerous calls to Detroit Regional Communication Center. The first report was of a man walking on the Southfield Service drive, southbound near Nine Mile Road. Additional callers reported that he was walking in the center lane, and then that he was lying in the center lane.

When Michigan State Police troopers and Southfield Police officers responded, the found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers determined he was struck by a vehicle whose driver pulled over and stopped; and then he was struck by several other motorists who did not stop.

The man did not have any identification on him, efforts to use a fingerprint scanner to identify him were not successful. Troopers are continuing to investigate as to who he might be.

"We want to remind members of our community to not walk on the freeway or get out of their cars if your vehicle becomes disabled or you are in a crash. Stay in your vehicle and wear your seatbelt," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Southfield Freeway was closed between M-10 / John C. Lodge Freeway and Eight Mile Road / Exit 15 during the accident investigation, according to Michigan Department of Transportation records.