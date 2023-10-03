Oxford High School shooter's parents headed to trial

(CBS DETROIT) - The parents of the Oxford High School shooter are headed to trial after the Michigan Supreme Court opted not to hear their appeal.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald brought charges against James and Jennifer Crumbley for gross negligence and purchasing the gun the shooter used to kill four students and injure seven others on Nov. 30, 2021.

The Crumbleys attempted to have their case thrown out by appealing to the state's highest court, but ultimately, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, which means the criminal case against them will proceed.

Attorney Ven Johnson said the trial could help the family's civil case against the Oxford Community Schools, but more importantly, it could provide the victim's families some closure.

"Needless to say, my clients are very happy that we are now moving forward, so this is an important step," Johnson said.

Johnson filed a civil suit aiming to hold the Oxford Community Schools responsible for what he believes was gross negligence in preventing the shooter from carrying out the tragedy.

"It's a long trail of people that should be held responsible under the law. Criminal often goes first before civil," he said.

Attorney Wolf Mueller is also representing victim's families and believes the trial could be helpful to the civil case and provide closure to the families.

"I think anything that brings the truth out is helpful," Mueller said.

Mueller said his clients are relieved to know the Crumbleys will face a trial.

"I know my clients are very happy. It's a good day for them. They get to get closer to closure and justice because all they want to do is find out what really happened that day and the days preceding the tragedy," he said.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Schilling and injured seven others.

The shooter pleaded guilty to 24 counts and is now awaiting sentencing.

The Crumbleys are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, they could spend life in prison.

For the latest on the Oxford High School shooter's case, visit here.