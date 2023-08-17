Oxford High School shooter set to appear in court for fourth day of Miller hearing

Oxford High School shooter set to appear in court for fourth day of Miller hearing

Oxford High School shooter set to appear in court for fourth day of Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is set to appear in court Friday for the fourth day of a Miller hearing ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students.

The Miller hearing resumes after a more than two-week break. The last time the shooter was in court was for the hearing's third day on August 1. Much of that day in court centered around the testimony of a psychologist and featured a disturbing body camera video of the shooter in jail.

Licensed psychologist Colin King described the shooter as a "feral child," who was emotionally, socially, and psychologically abandoned. The defense played body camera footage, which they said shows the shooter in the middle of a psychological break.

Throughout Friday, CBS News Detroit was joined in studio by defense attorney Lillian Diallo and former federal prosecutor Richard Convertino to break down the hearing.

How to watch Friday's Miller hearing