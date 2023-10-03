Parents of Oxford High School shooter to stand trial after Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal

(CBS DETROIT) - The parents of the Oxford High School shooter will stand trial after the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal on behalf of James and Jennifer Crumbley to have their case tossed out.

The Crumbleys have been lodged at the Oakland County Jail for more than a year and have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting that took the lives of Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Schilling.

The Michigan Supreme Court issued the following ruling:

"On order of the Court, the application for leave to appeal the March 23, 2023 judgment of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court."

In October 2022, the shooter pleaded guilty to 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Sept. 29, 2023, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe announced that the shooter is eligible to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing four students and injuring seven others in the November 2021 shooting.

The shooter's sentencing date will be in person and is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.