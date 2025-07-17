Oxford Center owner charged in Michigan boy's hyperbaric chamber death to sell Brighton location

The CEO and founder of a Michigan-based medical center where a 5-year-old boy died in a hyperbaric chamber explosion is selling a Brighton location.

Tamela Peterson, 58, was the CEO of the Oxford Center in Troy, where 5-year-old Thomas Cooper was killed in the explosion on Jan. 31. Thomas' mother, who was in the room at the time of the explosion, was injured.

Peterson, along with three other employees, was charged in March in connection with the boy's death. Peterson is charged with second-degree murder. Two others were charged with second-degree murder, and a fourth person was charged with involuntary manslaughter. All four defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Oxford Center began in 2008 in South Lyon, according to the company's website, and then moved to Brighton. A second location in Troy, where the explosion occurred, was closed

The broker listing for the property at 7030 Whitmore Lake Road describes a 70,000-square-foot building on over 13 acres that could be used for "diverse office or medical needs with its spacious and adaptable layout."

Peterson's most recent court hearing was on Monday.

