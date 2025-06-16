CEO of Michigan center appears for motion hearing in deadly hyperbaric chamber explosion

Attorneys in the case against the CEO of the Oxford Center in Troy, Michigan, met on Monday for a motion hearing to discuss what may be considered privileged evidence.

"What we have here is a policy that gives the defendant adequate protections but still allows this process to go forward," said Assistant Attorney General Chris Kessel.

Tamela Peterson, along with three other workers, were charged after 5-year-old Thomas Cooper was killed when the hyperbaric oxygen chamber he was receiving treatment in exploded earlier this year. Peterson is charged with second-degree murder.

In the motion hearing, Oakland County District Court Judge Maureen McGinnis heard arguments over the future use of what is called a taint team, which would be brought in to look through any privileged documents, like any emails between the attorneys and their client. Peterson's lawyer said laptops that were seized and reviewed by police during their investigation may have contained that type of material.

"They've already looked at it, and this motion comes a little late in that regard, because the police department already did it, and that's a problem," said defense attorney Gerald Gleeson.

McGinnis ordered both the defense and prosecution to work together to submit a list of search terms that would be used to filter any possible privileged information. If they are not able to agree, the court will make the final ruling.

"My expectation is it is a completely separate and distinct body of attorneys that would be doing that," said McGinnis.

Peterson is set to appear for another motion hearing next month.