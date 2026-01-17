Oakland County to form water safety committee after Legionella bacteria detected at 2 buildings

Officials in Oakland County, Michigan, say they will establish a committee in an effort to strengthen long-term water safety after Legionella bacteria were detected at two different area facilities last month.

The sheriff's office temporarily closed its administration building early in December after the bacteria were found through water testing. According to the Oakland County Health Department, the tests were ordered after a custodial employee was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

On Dec. 26, the Oakland County Courthouse closed down after water tests at four locations within the facility detected the bacteria. County officials said it was scheduled to "return to regular operations" on Jan. 5.

Corrective actions, including flushing water lines and installing new filters, have since taken place at the sheriff's administration building and the courthouse, the county said. Testing, preventative maintenance and monitoring of both buildings will continue through May, and an "expanded testing framework" is being implemented at other county facilities.

The most recent water samples taken at the Sheriff's Administration Building and Oakland County Courthouse show that the presence of the bacteria "has been significantly reduced," officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria can spread to people through water systems and devices. CBS News Detroit spoke with Dr. Jon Lovy, who specializes in internal medicine, about the bacteria.

"Should you know that you've been exposed or have been around an area where there is an issue with the containment system, watch yourself closely for 2 to 14 days," Lovy said. "After 14 days, you're fairly in the clear, and if you don't feel ill, more than likely you'll be within the majority of people who don't get sick with that."

People, in general, don't spread Legionnaires' disease to other people, the CDC says. Symptoms include cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Dec. 31, 2025.