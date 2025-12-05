Oakland County Sheriff's Office building remains closed after tests detect Legionella bacteria

The administration building of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office remains closed on Friday.

Legionella bacteria were found through water testing in the building late Thursday after an employee was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

"This is an essential building for us. It's our headquarters, but it's also our crime lab, our DNA lab," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

According to the Oakland County Health Department, a custodial employee within the sheriff's administration building tested positive for Legionnaires' disease.

According to Dr. Teena Chopra of the Detroit Medical Center, Legionnaires' Disease is a serious respiratory infection caused by bacteria spread through contaminated water systems in buildings.

"The bacteria is found in water and soil, and the infection happens when we inhale small water droplets like cooling towers or air conditioners that have not been properly cleaned. It starts off with fever, headache...very similar to flu-like symptoms," Chopra said.

Further testing at the administration building is underway, and Bouchard says employees are working remotely or at other buildings for now.

"It's a short-term fix. It's ok for one day or two days, but we can't shut down our crime lab; we can't shut down our DNA processing. All that will delay criminal cases, so it's an important thing for us to have a remediation plan quickly," said Bouchard.

The building will remain closed until it's guaranteed safe to reopen.

The Oakland County Health Department says only one person has tested positive so far, and they are currently testing the water at the Oakland County Circuit Court Building out of an abundance of caution. Last April, health officials say a person who is not a county employee tested positive for Legionnaires' disease and listed the courthouse among the places they visited during their exposure period. There have been no additional cases connected to the courthouse, and the building remains open.

"Oakland County's top priority is the health and safety of our employees," said Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzman. "There is no immediate risk to the public, and we are taking all necessary steps to address the Legionella found in the building."

Health officials recommend seeing a medical professional if you experience any symptoms.



