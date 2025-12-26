Legionella bacteria detected at Oakland County courthouse, officials say

Oakland County officials say it has taken immediate action after water tests detected Legionella bacteria at the courthouse.

Officials say water sources in 11 locations within the courthouse were tested. Of those 11 locations, four detected the bacteria — the men's bathrooms on the first and fourth floors and two sinks in the cafeteria.

Officials say an individual who was not a county employee visited the courthouse on North Telegraph in Pontiac last April. After testing positive for Legionnaires' disease, the individual listed the courthouse as among the places they visited.

No other cases have been connected to the courthouse.

In the meantime, the county says it will install filters and follow other recommendations from its water consultant as the building continues to undergo testing.

"By taking immediate corrective action to remediate the presence of the bacteria, we're ensuring a safe environment for Oakland County employees and visitors to the courthouse," said Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzman in a statement.

It is the second time in the last month that the county has been hit with the bacteria. In late November, officials detected Legionella at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office administration building. The county initiated testing at the administration building after a custodial employee tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease.

The Legionella bacteria are mostly found in man-made and natural water systems and can spread through drinking contaminated water or breathing in water droplets in the air. It does not spread from person to person.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' include cough, fever, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other symptoms include confusion, diarrhea and nausea.