Oakland County mom accused of leaving loaded gun in 3-year-old's backpack

An Oakland County, Michigan, mother is accused of leaving a loaded gun in her 3-year-old's backpack when she dropped her child off at a daycare center.

Prosecutors say on May 14, Kelly Reid, 34, of West Bloomfield, dropped off her child at a center in Royal Oak and handed staff a backpack that was supposed to contain her child's snack. When a staff member opened the backpack, they reportedly found a loaded gun.

Officials accuse Reid of putting the gun in the backpack to carry it to and from her vehicle, but she did not remove the firearm before dropping off her child.

Reid is charged with misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm.

"I'm grateful this is a story about a misdemeanor charge instead of a tragedy," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "A loaded gun needs to be secured. Failing to do so around small children is absolutely reckless. The employee who found the gun should be commended for quickly securing it and contacting police."

If found guilty, Reid faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. The court can also suspend hunting privileges for up to three years.