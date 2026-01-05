Oakland County man wins $1 million prize in Michigan Lottery Super Raffle game

An Oakland County man won $1 million from the Michigan Lottery's Super Raffle game, state officials said.

The 30-year-old player chose to remain anonymous upon claiming his prize recently from Michigan Lottery headquarters. He chose to get a one-time payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to save his winnings.

The Super Raffle ticket with the number 172580 was picked in the Nov. 19 drawing for the game. The player bought the ticket at Kakoz 2 LLC on Dequindre Road in Sterling Heights.

A $1 million prize-winning ticket in the Nov. 19, 2025, Michigan Lottery Super Raffle. Michigan Lottery

This was of two $1 million prizes allocated in the game, and the second-highest prize a player could win.

"My brother told me about the Super Raffle game, so I asked him to buy me a ticket when he went and got one for himself and I ended up getting lucky," the player said. "When I saw my raffle ticket was a $1 million winner, I couldn't believe it. I had to check it several times before it started to sink in that I really won. I feel stress-free and like a weight has been lifted from my chest!"

The Michigan Lottery previously reported a Wayne County woman held one of the 12 tickets that won a $100,000 prize from the Nov. 19 Super Raffle drawing, which is the third-highest payout in that game.