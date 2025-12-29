Watch CBS News
Westland woman wins $100,000 in Michigan Lottery raffle game

A Westland woman picked up a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery Super Raffle Game. 

Patricia Doe, 60, bought the Super Raffle ticket with the number 065230 for the Nov. 19 drawing at Admiral Petroleum, 542 North Wayne Road, Westland. 

"My husband and I liked the odds of the Super Raffle game, so we bought two tickets," Doe told lottery officials. "We forgot we had the tickets, so it wasn't until recently that we checked our raffle numbers on MichiganLottery.com."

patricia-lottery-slider.jpg
Patricia Doe of Westland took home a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery Super Raffle game. Michigan Lottery

The first raffle number was listed to have won a $100 prize. The second raffle number was listed to have won $100,000. 

"We took the ticket to the store to double check it, but it wasn't until we went to a Lottery office to have them check it that we believed we really won," she said. 

She was one of 12 $100,000 prize winners in that game, the third-highest payout in that game. 

With her winnings, she plans to complete some home renovations and then save the remainder. 

