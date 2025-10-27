Northern Michigan man pleads no contest to assault, police chase spanning 2 counties

A Northern Michigan man pleaded no contest to felony charges in connection with an assault and high-speed police chase that spanned Wexford and Osceola counties in July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

On Oct. 24, Darrin Rasheed Martin, 28, of Marion, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, Nessel's office said.

Martin was originally charged in July with six counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, two counts of discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, five counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and five counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On July 10, state prosecutors say Michigan State Police and Wexford County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Cadillac home after a series of 911 calls from someone who witnessed an assault. Authorities later conducted a traffic stop on Martin, but he drove off and led police on a high-speed chase, firing multiple shots at police, prosecutors allege, before he crashed and rolled his vehicle several times off the road.

Prosecutors allege Martin then ran from his vehicle and into a farm field, and despite repeated verbal commands to drop his pistol, he did not comply and raised his weapon, pointing it at officers. Authorities fired at Martin several times.

Martin was hospitalized for his injuries.

The attorney general's office says an investigation determined that the troopers' use of force was justified.

As part of his plea agreement, Martin will serve 15 to 30 years in prison on the assault with intent to murder charges, as well as a mandatory two-year sentence for the felon in possession of a firearm charges.

"This dangerous incident could have easily resulted in serious injury and loss of life to law enforcement officers and Northern Michigan residents," Nessel said in a statement. "Such acts of violence and reckless disregard for public safety have severe consequences. It is my hope that this outcome not only holds the offender accountable but also serves as a strong deterrent to others who might endanger our communities."

Martin will be sentenced on Nov. 7 in Osceola County.