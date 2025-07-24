Michigan man facing 25 felonies in home invasion, police chase

A 27-year-old Michigan man is facing over two dozen charges in connection with a home invasion and police chase in Northern Michigan, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Darrin Rasheed Martin, of Marion, is charged with six count of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree home invasion, two counts of discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of third-degree feeding and eluding, five counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and five counts of possesssing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Martin received a $750,000 cash/surety bond. His next court hearing is on July 31.

The incidents happened between Wexford and Osceola counties.

State officials say on July 10, 2025, Michigan State Police and the Wexford County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an alleged assault and home invasion. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the witness's description, but the driver took off, resulting in a high-speed chase, according to a news release.

Authorities say the driver, identified as Martin, allegedly fired shots at police. The chase ended after Martin crashed the vehicle and he ran away from the vehicle into a field. Police say officers continued after him, giving verbal commands. They say Martin refused to drop his gun and pointed it at police, prompting officers to fire shots.

Martin was taken to a hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.

The AG's office says an investigation determined that the MSP troopers' use of force was justified.

"These allegations involve not only a home invasion and assault, but an extremely dangerous attempt to evade arrest that risked the lives of law enforcement officers and residents across Wexford and Osceola County roadways," Nessel said in a written statement. "My Department remains committed to ensuring that those who engage in such brazen disregard for the law and public safety are held fully accountable."