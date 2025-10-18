"No Kings" rallies draw thousands of demonstrators across Michigan
Thousands of protesters are out in the streets of Michigan on Saturday afternoon as part of the "No Kings" movement opposing President Trump's policies.
Saturday's rallies across the state and the country mark the second nationally organized event of its kind. The first round of countrywide "No Kings" protests on June 14, the same day as Mr. Trump's military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary as well as his own 79th birthday.
Aerial video taken from a helicopter flying over Ferndale, Michigan, showed hundreds of people at a demonstration in the area of Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.
Organizers say they are expecting millions to attend the events on Saturday, and that there is at least one event planned in every state.
"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don't have kings and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty," the "No Kings" website said.
Over 20 rallies took place across Southeast Michigan in June, including one in Ann Arbor that over 8,000 people attended.
This story will be updated.
Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 16, 2025.