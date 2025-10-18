"No Kings" rallies draw thousands of demonstrators across Michigan

Thousands of protesters are out in the streets of Michigan on Saturday afternoon as part of the "No Kings" movement opposing President Trump's policies.

Saturday's rallies across the state and the country mark the second nationally organized event of its kind. The first round of countrywide "No Kings" protests on June 14, the same day as Mr. Trump's military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary as well as his own 79th birthday.

Aerial video taken from a helicopter flying over Ferndale, Michigan, showed hundreds of people at a demonstration in the area of Nine Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Hundreds of people gather near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, Michigan, for a "No Kings" rally on Oct. 18, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Organizers say they are expecting millions to attend the events on Saturday, and that there is at least one event planned in every state.

People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on October 18, 2025. From New York to San Francisco, millions of Americans are expected to hit the streets to voice their anger over President Donald Trump's policies at nationwide "No Kings" protests. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

"The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don't have kings and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty," the "No Kings" website said.

People participate in a "No Kings" national day of protest in Howell, Michigan, on October 18, 2025. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Over 20 rallies took place across Southeast Michigan in June, including one in Ann Arbor that over 8,000 people attended.

This story will be updated.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 16, 2025.