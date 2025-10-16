Saturday's round of "No Kings" rallies to include dozens of Michigan events

Hundreds of protests and demonstrations will take place across the country Saturday in the next wave of rallies under the "No Kings" messaging theme.

This is the first nationally coordinated political rally effort since the current federal government shutdown began. The Oct. 18 date was announced before the shutdown took effect on Oct. 1.

There has been a wave of protests under various slogans across the country since the current Trump administration began in January. The "No Kings" collaboration is supported by dozens of partnering organizations.

"In America, we don't have kings and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty," the "No Kings" organization's website said. "Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger and bigger."

The last rally round from the "No Kings" network on June 14 included over 20 events across Southeast Michigan. The one that month in Ann Arbor was attended by over 8,000 people, and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, was among the speakers at the Clark Park rally in Detroit.

The network asks local event coordinators to commit to nonviolent protests and community safety.

What's different about this "No Kings" rally?

The "No Kings" rally organizers encourage participants to wear yellow to show unity during this round of rallies.

When and where is the "No Kings" Detroit rally?

The No Kings Detroit rally is in the Corktown neighborhood from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Roosevelt Park on Michigan Avenue.

Where are other "No Kings" rallies taking place in Michigan?

The events that are registered with the organization and announced for Oct. 18 include about 30 in Southeast Michigan alone.

Those locations include: Adrian, Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Flint, Howell (listed as No Kings Livingston County), Jackson, Lake Orion, Lathrup Village, Livonia, Macomb, Monroe, Milan, Northville, Novi, Oak Park, Port Huron, Rochester, Romeo, Saline, South Lyon, Taylor, Troy, Walled Lake (listed as No Kings Lakes Area), Waterford, Whitmore Lake, Wyandotte (listed as No Kings Downriver), Ypsilanti.

Other "No Kings" protests to be held include Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Sault Ste. Marie, Lansing, Marquette and Traverse City.

Many of the listed locations are near local government buildings and in public parks. In some cases, local coordinators ask people to sign up in advance on the "No Kings" website before location information is provided.

The above video originally aired on June 14, 2025.