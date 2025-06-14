"No Kings" protests happening across Michigan and around nation

"No Kings" rallies planned in Detroit and other Michigan cities on June 14

Protesters across Michigan and the United States are rallying Saturday afternoon in a demonstration organizers are calling a "national day of defiance."

The "No Kings" rallies are being described by organizers as "a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

The Detroit event was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Clark Park. U.S. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan 12th District, was scheduled to speak at the gathering.

Demonstrators gather in downtown Detroit for a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Indivisible, 5051 and the May Day Coalition helped to organize the event in Detroit.

Over 20 other "No Kings" rallies are happening across Michigan on Saturday, according to organizers. Those communities include Adrian, Ann Arbor, Belleville, Brighton, Chelsea, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Fenton, Howell, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Lansing, Livonia, Marquette, Milan, Mount Pleasant, Novi, Port Huron, Roseville, Saline, Sault Ste. Marie, Traverse City, Troy, Waterford Township and Wyandotte.

Demonstrators gather in Michigan for a "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Friday that protesters are welcome, but will be sent to jail if they break the law.

"If you come here and express your opinion in a lawful way, [we're] 100% supportive. We protect people, actually, sometimes at protests, so they have the opportunity to do that. But if you're going to damage property or impede traffic or do anything that's against the law, that's outside of boundaries," Bouchard said.

Hundreds of similar demonstrations were set to take place across the U.S. on Saturday.

The rallies nationwide coincide with President Trump's 79th birthday and the planned military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. Organizers of the protests say they want to draw attention away from the parade.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit to learn more.