Metro Detroit man accused of installing fake camera near ballot box will not be charged

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Attorney General's office announced on Thursday that it will not issue charges against a man accused of voter intimidation after installing a fake camera near a ballot box in Plymouth Township.

State officials say there was insufficient evidence to suggest corrupt intent.

"My department takes allegations of voter intimidation and election fraud very seriously. We will continue to thoroughly investigate each referral we receive from both local or state partners,and prosecute any criminal offenses we uncover," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

On Feb. 16, 2024, the township clerk's office alerted police after finding a solar light attached to a homemade pole, the Attorney General's office said in a news release.

Surveillance video showed the man placing a non-functional camera on the pole about 20 to 30 feet from the ballot box. Evidence did not show any tampering with the ballot box.

An election worker who previously worked on an election for the city of Plymouth admitted to installing the camera and solar light, claiming the intention was to "deter tampering and promote honest voting," state officials say.

"While this incident did not rise to illegal activity, it serves as an important reminder for all Michigan voters, election workers, and volunteers to know what is and what isn't allowed at polling locations and to comply with the law," Nessel said.