Police arrest man accused of installing fake cameras around Plymouth Township polling location

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a man accused of installing fake cameras near a polling location in Plymouth Township.

Police say the man is cooperating with the investigation.

"The Plymouth Township Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of the election process and will thoroughly investigate all possible complaints related to the voting process," Police Chief James Knittel said in a statement.

The department is working with Michigan State Police and the Michigan Attorney General's office to investigate.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man allegedly installed two cameras at the Risen Christ Luthern Church to "intimidate voters."

City officials say said the man used different vehicles and installed one camera in January and another in February.

"Not only myself but clerks all across the state are on kind of heightened alert to look out for any kind of voter intimidation, any kind of interference with the voting process," Vorva told CBS News Detroit.